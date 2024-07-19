HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 321 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $38.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $456.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.