HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 425 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,425,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 144.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 347,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

MET traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $76.90.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

