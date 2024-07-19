HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

FAST stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. 3,226,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,945. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

