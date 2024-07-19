HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 598 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

EME traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.61. The stock had a trading volume of 362,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,252. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.68.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

