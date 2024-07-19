Head to Head Analysis: Lazydays (GORV) and Its Peers

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lazydays to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.34 Lazydays Competitors $9.49 billion $263.48 million -13.48

Analyst Ratings

Lazydays’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lazydays and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 239 1228 1738 55 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Lazydays’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.03% -45.78% -5.36%

Volatility and Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ rivals have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lazydays beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

