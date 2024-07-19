Head to Head Comparison: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) vs. MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.37 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -20.56 MJ $360,000.00 0.00 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares MediaAlpha and MJ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MediaAlpha and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 1 5 0 2.57 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MJ

(Get Free Report)

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.