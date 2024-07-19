Head-To-Head Survey: Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) & X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG)

X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for X3 and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get X3 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X3 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 1 6 2 0 2.11

Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $4.52, suggesting a potential upside of 45.38%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than X3.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

X3 has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares X3 and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X3 N/A N/A N/A Thoughtworks -8.56% -4.10% -2.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Thoughtworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X3 and Thoughtworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X3 $16.82 million 0.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A Thoughtworks $1.13 billion 0.89 -$68.66 million ($0.29) -10.72

Thoughtworks has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats X3 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X3

(Get Free Report)

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training; and DAMO managed services. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.