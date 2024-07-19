Hedera Trading Up 11.7% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $49.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00042132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,793,580,893 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,793,580,894.17805 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07266453 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $48,160,149.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

