Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $39.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after buying an additional 210,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

