Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 520,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $731.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.