HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DINO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

