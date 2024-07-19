Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) CEO Sells $294,237.36 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. 1,660,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 38.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,630,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,060,000 after buying an additional 80,575 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

