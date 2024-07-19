Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (HOMB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOMB. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after buying an additional 590,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,363,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

