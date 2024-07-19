Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.86. Hong Kong Technology Venture shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 2,169 shares.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation.
