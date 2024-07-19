Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 9.2%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.98. 2,742,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,965,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $899.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $2,539,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.