Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
