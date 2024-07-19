Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

