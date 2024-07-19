Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading 4% Higher

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $18.85. 2,417,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,099,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 477,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

