Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMUX. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.77. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Immunic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 254,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

