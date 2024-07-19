Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Down 2.8 %

INFY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 1,912,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

