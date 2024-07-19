Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Infosys has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Stories

