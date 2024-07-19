Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
INFY opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Infosys has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
