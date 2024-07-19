Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Raised by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $97.90 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

