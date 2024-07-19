InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.
INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. InMode has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.18.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
