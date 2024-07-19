Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Inogen Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 185,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Inogen has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Inogen by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 2,918.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2,185.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

