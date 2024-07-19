Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 115,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 42,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.36.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

