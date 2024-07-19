Insider Buying: N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Insider Acquires £200,000 in Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Alliance purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($259,369.73).

N Brown Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. N Brown Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

