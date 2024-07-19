Insider Buying: TruFin plc (LON:TRU) Insider Buys 49,433 Shares of Stock

TruFin plc (LON:TRUGet Free Report) insider James van den Bergh purchased 49,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £25,210.83 ($32,694.63).

LON:TRU opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £53.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,010.00 and a beta of 1.22. TruFin plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.48.

TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities.

