Insider Buying: TruFin plc (LON:TRU) Insider Buys 49,433 Shares of Stock

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report) insider James van den Bergh purchased 49,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £25,210.83 ($32,694.63).

TruFin Stock Up 1.0 %

LON:TRU opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £53.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,010.00 and a beta of 1.22. TruFin plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.48.

About TruFin

TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities.

