Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 3,601 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $37,846.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,612.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 181,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,364. The company has a market cap of $855.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

