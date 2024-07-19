Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 38,858 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,434.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 928,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.