Insider Selling: AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) COO Sells 14,545 Shares of Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AZZ Stock Down 1.1 %

AZZ stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.06. 79,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AZZ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

