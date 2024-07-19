Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells $29,093.76 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $29,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

