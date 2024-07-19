Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $431,782.24 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,018,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,178,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 62,754 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $483,205.80.

On Monday, July 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52.

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $7.04 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Redwire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

