Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $2,954,027.90 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,894,562 shares in the company, valued at $345,357,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

