Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

IIIN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,448. The stock has a market cap of $642.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

