Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

ICE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $149.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,274. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

