International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $183.26. 3,814,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,997. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.18. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

