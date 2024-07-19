International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Trading 0.2% Higher

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338.20 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.36). Approximately 2,184,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,328,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.20 ($4.35).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.07) to GBX 268 ($3.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. International Distributions Services’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

