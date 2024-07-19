International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $94,913,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 352,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 351,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

