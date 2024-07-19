Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300,280 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.49% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $32,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,716,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.