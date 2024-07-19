Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PPA stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. 46,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,425. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

