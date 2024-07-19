Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.58

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 24348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,725,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 106,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

