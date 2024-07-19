Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.58

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 24348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
