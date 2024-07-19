Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.78

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 157248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,407,000 after acquiring an additional 294,637 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,574,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,550,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,908,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,711,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

