Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.93 and last traded at $64.62. 129,199 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.