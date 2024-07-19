Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of HIYS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

