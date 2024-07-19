Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance
Shares of HIYS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.
About Invesco High Yield Select ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Select ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.