Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 2.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $484.46 and last traded at $485.17. Approximately 14,821,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,891,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.34.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.52.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.