Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 2.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $484.46 and last traded at $485.17. Approximately 14,821,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,891,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.34.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.52.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
