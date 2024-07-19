Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $34,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
RSP stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,680,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,818. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $172.38.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
