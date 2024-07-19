Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after acquiring an additional 241,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 325,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 972,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,395. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

