Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Reddit (RDDT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) recently:

7/16/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,424. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of 37.35 and a 12-month high of 78.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 62.43.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,946,139.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 380,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,436,395.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,946,139.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 380,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,436,395.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

