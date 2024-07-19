Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Reddit (RDDT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) recently:
- 7/16/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/3/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Reddit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RDDT traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,424. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of 37.35 and a 12-month high of 78.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 62.43.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $79,000.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
