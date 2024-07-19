Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

