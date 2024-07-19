iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.56

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 56374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
