iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.56

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 56374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

