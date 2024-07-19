iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 128,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,307. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

